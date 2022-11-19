“Elite 6” came to Netflix to tell us what really happened to the late Samuel. His murder has not only damaged the public image of Las Encinas, but will also have consequences in the lives of his friends and students in general.

Its premiere on the platform was one of the most anticipated, so it did not take long for it to position itself as the most watched original series on the service in Peru. The detail that most caught the attention of the fans is that he managed to surpass “1899” without complications.

“Elite 6” is second only to Telemundo’s “Hasta que la plata nos separe”. Photo: Netflix capture

As you remember, the German production promised to become a runaway success like its sister series “Dark” because it enjoyed the same attractions: a complex plot and unresolved mysteries. However, the reality was different and Netflix’s popularity ranking left no doubt about it.

It should be noted that the sixth season of “Elite” faced several criticisms, such as the lack of original characters, and a part of the fans were upset by the poor treatment of sensitive issues such as rape or the sexuality of young adolescents. Despite this, he managed to get ahead.

New “Elite” characters rock Las Encinas. Photo: Composition LR/Netflix

Regarding the future of “Elite”, the co-creator Carlos Montero told Fotogramas that they had a minimum of 10 seasons planned. “The strength is the brand. We have created a very powerful universe that works alone ”, were his words.