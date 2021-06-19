Elite season 4 came to Netflix. The Spanish series that won the interest of users has already presented its chapters and with them the new characters who arrived at the famous Las Encinas school.

With this new stage in fiction, history introduced us to Benjamín (Diego Martín), a new director for the always troubled school. He arrived with the intention of controlling the educational center as he does with his companies, but also with his three children who will turn things upside down: Ari (Carla Día), Mencía (Martina Cariddi) and Patrick (Manu Ríos).

Is Elite Season 4 the end of the series?

Months ago, Netflix confirmed that Elite will have a season 5. In February, streaming used its social networks to share a video with the good news for the fans’ liking.

As seen in the video, production was already underway despite the fact that the fourth cycle had not yet reached the platform, so it is expected that details about what we will see soon will be announced.

New characters for Elite season 5

Likewise, it was confirmed that in the fifth season of Elite will enter two new international characters . One of them is the Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas) and the second is the Argentine artist Valentina zenere (The cable girls). Their characters have yet to be revealed.

The Brazilian André Lamoglia and the Argentine Valentina Zenere. Photo: Netflix

Elite season 5 release date

With the recent premiere of its season 4 on Netflix, the new episodes are expected to arrive in early 2022.