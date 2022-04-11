One of Netflix’s most popular shows has returned. “Elite” premiered its 5th season and fans have already placed it as the most watched in Peru.

With chapters that expose what happens after the death of Armando (Andrés Velencoso), the students of Las Encinas will not only have to face a police investigation, but also a new crime, which has an original protagonist as its victim.

What happened to Samuel in the fifth season of “Elite”?

In the midst of the investigation into Armando’s death, Benjamín is related to him and his illicit business is discovered: the sale of information from the students of Las Encinas.

With several problems, involving the arrest of Samuel with the intention of helping the director, the young man soon discovers that he is being tricked and looks for Benjamin to claim him. Here we know that the man is behind a SIM card that has all the information about his business, the same one that after several actions ends up in Samu’s hands.

After complaints and attempted bribery, Samuel tells Benjamín to hand everything over to the police. In his desperation they struggle and Samu hits her head on the concrete. After Patrick discovers his body, Arí (Carla Díaz), Rebe, Omar (Omar Ayuso) and others arrive at the house and are left in shock. But before they start fighting, his friend gets up and walks away. However, he then falls to the ground and becomes unconscious again.

Benjamin is arrested after the incident with Samuel. Photo: Netflix

Here the important thing. “Elite” 5 closes its time on Netflix with a question: did Samuel die or not after Benjamin’s coup? While some fans say no, since the return of Itzan Escamilla, an actor who has become a key player in the series, is possible, others say yes.

The fan theory about Samuel’s death is based on the song that plays in the final chapter, “We might be dead by tomorrow”, by the French singer Soko, which accompanies this scene in which Rebe and Omar can be seen crying over what happened to his friend.

Its lyrics refer to living in the present and doing everything you have in mind, because you never know when you might die. For now, season 6 of “Elite” has already been confirmed.