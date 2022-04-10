Elite, the most popular Spanish teen series on Netflix, is back. The fiction, which presents its season 5, comes with another murder investigation and what appears to be the death of a main character.

In its eight episodes, the students of Las Encinas organize parties, have love triangles and once again try to evade the law. However, Armando’s death in season 4 is already revealing the consequences.

YOU CAN SEE: Will Smith banned from the Oscars for 10 years after hitting Chris Rock, the Academy announced

The ‘death’ of an original protagonist of “Elite” 5

In the middle of season 5 of “Elite”, Armando’s body appears floating in the lake where Guzmán and his friends dumped him. Omar finds out and asks Rebe and Samu for help. Not knowing what to do, the two reveal to his friend what happened and he convinces them that it is better to call the police. A murder investigation is launched.

Omar finds Armando dead in the lake where Guzmán and company were thrown. Photo: Netflix

The detective in charge has Benjamín as the main suspect, since after all he had reasons to hate him, since he abused his daughters (Mencia, one of them; and almost killed the other, Ari).

But he is not only in the eye of the Police for this, It begins to be known that Armando wanted Benjamín to use his connections to traffic data on the students of Las Encinas. The principal resisted this, but kept two phones and placed geolocation on the students for “their safety”.

Ari asked Mencía to tell her father what Armando was doing to her. Photo: Netflix

Mencia discovers her father’s secret by accident when she finds a SIM card that Armando hid in his phone and that contains the personal data of his companions. Samuel offers to help the director, who accepts and promises him legal support, the same one that he does not give him.

Diego Martín, interpreter of Benjamin in Elite. Photo: Netflix

Did Benjamin kill Samu?

After the students, led by Iván (André Lamoglia), raise money for Samu’s bail, he becomes increasingly skeptical about Benjamin. The director tells him that it was his lawyers idea to distance himself from him, but it becomes clear that he just wanted to use Samu as a scapegoat to save himself.

Once Rebeka finds out about Mencía’s SIM card, she, Samu and Cayetana (Georgina Amorós) start a plan to find the copy and turn it over to the Police. Mencía lets Rebe have the card and she in turn gives it to Samu. She now must decide whether to keep him safe or turn him over to the authorities.

Frightened, Benjamin begs Samu to visit his house so they can talk. and offers him a free trip to Oxford business school, a monthly allowance of 3,000 euros and a job after university. Basically, a future.

Samu declines the offer and places the SIM card in her backpack before leaving. He hints that Benjamin won’t take the card by force because that would mean getting his hands dirty, however he manages to take it from him. Both fight, Samuel trips, hits his head on the cement and falls into the pool.

Benjamin pushes Samuel. Student died after the coup?. Photo: Netflix

Samuel is dead?

Patrick arrives at the house and jumps into the pool upon seeing his friend there. Benjamin warns him not to call the police. The teenager is confused, but he listens to his father. However, he talks to his sisters.

Ari, Mencía and Rebe run towards the house, followed by Omar. Benjamin leaves Patrick to deal with Samu while he tries to block the teens’ entrance. Samuel wakes up. Patrick tries to calm him down, but it’s too late. A terrified Samu tries to run away, but his head injury causes him to fall. It is at this moment that Ari, Mencía, Omar and Rebe burst onto the scene. The boys run to their friend’s side. When Ari also tries to comfort Samu, he rejects her. Mencia calls the authorities.

The series closes with Samuel apparently dead in the arms of his friends, blaming Benjamin for what had happened to him. With an ending with more questions than answers, some claim that he did die as there was no more future for Itzan Escamilla in “Elite” 6. Others say that he is still alive, as his body is not seen or buried by his companions.