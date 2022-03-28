In April, Netflix will place various titles within its online platform, for the tastes and preferences of its users. Among the most outstanding productions is the fifth season of “Elite”, a series that will bring back the young people of Las Encinas with new romantic stories.

Also, the first part of Better Call Saul 6 joins the long list of premieres. Although not much is known about its plot yet, it has already been confirmed that more “Breaking bad” characters will be present on the show.

For lovers of drama and suspense, the streaming giant will launch “Ozarks 4″. This installment will follow in the footsteps of the Byrde couple after consolidating a deeper relationship with the Omar Navarro cartel.

Series and movies coming to Netflix in April 2022

Series in April 2022

“Elite” (season 5) – April 8, 2022

“Between fence and fence” – April 12, 2022

“Anatomy of a Scandal” – April 15, 2022

“The heirs of the earth” – April 15, 2022

“DC’s Legends of tomorrow” (season 6) – April 15, 2022

“Better call Saul (Season 6, Part 1) – April 19, 2022

“Hint” – April 20, 2022

“Russian Doll” (Season 2) – April 20, 2022

“Heartstopper” – April 22, 2022

“Selling sunset” (season 5) – April 22, 2022

“Ozark” (season 4, part 2) – April 29, 2022.

Movies in April 2022

“The Inhabitant” – April 1, 2022

“We’ll see” – April 1, 2022

“God’s Not Dead 3: A Light in the Dark” – April 1, 2022

“A fantastic woman” – April 1, 2022

“Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Childhood” – April 1, 2022

“Metal Lords” – April 8, 2022

“Yaksha: ruthless operations” – April 8, 2022

“The Crystal Girls” – April 8, 2022

“Amalgamation” – April 13, 2022

“Choose or die” – April 15, 2022

“The Princess of the Yakuza” – April 20, 2022

“Let yourself go” – April 22, 2022

“Mother’s Love” – ​​April 29, 2022

“Bohemian Rhapsody: The Freddie Mercury Story” – April 30, 2022.

Documentaries and specials in April 2022

“Back to space” – April 7, 2022

“Our Great National Parks” – April 13, 2022

“Spot on: The Rise and Fall of Abercrombie and Fitch” – April 19, 2022

“The Lost Marilyn Monroe Tapes” – April 27, 2022.

Children’s series and movies in April 2022

“The Last Bus” – April 1, 2022

“Green Eggs and Ham” (Season 2) – April 8, 2022

“LEGO city: adventures” (season 2) – April 15, 2022

“LEGO city: adventures” (season 3) – April 15, 2022

“Strawberry Shortcake in the Big City” (Season 1) – April 15, 2022

“LEGO friends: girls on a mission” (season 1) – April 16, 2022

“Fierce Kitty” – April 19, 2022

“Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles” – April 28, 2022.

Animes in April 2022

“Ultraman” (season 2) – April 14, 2022

“One Piece film: Z” – 4/15/2022

“Pacific Titans: No Man’s Land” (Season 2) – April 19, 2022

“Bubbles” – April 28, 2022

“Pokémon master journeys” (part 2) – April 29, 2022.

Official trailer for “Elite 5″