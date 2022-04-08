The girl or boy we like ignores us, studies are not for us, we experiment with drugs and sex. We feel that our parents do not understand us or we kill in self-defense or out of envy. Perhaps our adolescence has not been like that, so intense and provocative, but it is good that we like to see the vicissitudes of others on screen. That’s why the supposed series for teenagers (although the actors and characters in several cases were not), for the public they are modern and above all entertaining. They become addictive and catch us by their plot, although sometimes we do not recognize that we see them.

These adolescent stories have always existed and throughout the history of television we have seen good and not so good productions, most of them intense dramas of several seasons, but also short and light that have made us happy at the time. East April 8 The fifth part of one of the most successful series of recent years worldwide has been released: “Elite”, whose screen is still the girl (the TV), but this time through the Netflix streaming platform.

The older ones will be able to remember emblematic series such as:

“The Wonder Years” (1988 -1993)

“Saved by the Bell” (1989 -1992)

“Beverly Hills, 90210″ (1990 – 2000)

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer” (1997 – 2003)

“Summer of ’98” (1998 – 2000)

“Dawson’s Creek” (1998 – 2003)

“Gilmore Girls” (2000 – 2007)

“The OC” (2003 – 2007)

“One Tree Hill” (2003 – 2012)

“Gossip Girl” (2007 – 2012)

“Glee” (2009 – )

“Riverdale” (2017 – )

Among other

And among the series of and for teenagers that has been an addiction in recent years we have:

“Elite” (2018 – Netflix)

It is one of the most successful Spanish fictions of Netflix productions worldwide. It is a great delight for lovers of this type of series. The story takes place in the exclusive Las Encinas school and it all begins when three students who belong to another center (with fewer resources) that has had to close unexpectedly are transferred and awarded scholarships at the elitist institute. From this moment we will see a death and many intrigues around him per season. Meanwhile, we enjoy the exaggerated and hedonistic life of its rich and beautiful protagonists.

“Euphoria” (2019 – HBO Max)

Starring one of the actresses of the moment, Zendaya as Rue in her super intense and dark passage from adolescence to adulthood, recently out of a rehabilitation center, she will try to live without addictions surrounded by a diverse circle of friends who deal with their own insecurities and vital anxieties. A really addictive and complex fiction.

“Sex education” (2019 – Netflix)

One of the best series for teenagers or youth (with an adult plot) in streaming. Asa Butterfield plays Otis, a teenager who is the son of a sex therapist (a sensational Gillian Anderson) and who seems to have inherited from her her ability to diagnose and counsel people with sexual problems. A rebellious girl in her class, Maeve will be her ally in a kind of clandestine ‘clinic’ that treats her classmates.

“The boarding school: Las Cumbres” (2021 – Amazon Prime Video)

It is the story of a school located next to an old monastery in an inaccessible place between the mountains, where the students are troublesome and rebellious boys who will live under the strict and severe discipline imposed by the center to reintegrate them into society. After a failed escape attempt from the boarding school, Manuel disappears into the woods at the hands of a mysterious man in a raven mask. His friends do not stop looking for him for a minute and discover that the old lodge that lived in the forest, the Raven’s Nest, is still committing crimes and that the boarding school is more than just a school.

“Atypical” (2017 – 2021 / Netflix)

Sam is an 18-year-old boy with autism who decides that the time has come to find a girlfriend. This idea, which in the end is a request for independence, annoys her parents who will have to get used to this new situation and the profound changes that are going to take place in the family from this moment on.

“Merlí” (2015 – 2018 / Movistar Play)

Merlí Bergeron (Francesc Orella) teaches philosophy classes at a high school, but his methods are quite original and he skips the educational status quo a bit. The principal is not happy with his behavior, but his students are delighted and busy resolving their teenage conflicts with the help of their unusual teacher.

“I never” (2020 – Netflix)

This romantic comedy tells the story of Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a high school student of Indian descent trying to fit in with her peers. The best way she can think of to get it is by having the most popular guy in school become ‘his first time’ of her. However, against all odds, she ends up falling in love with the last person she expected.

“Control Z” (2020 – Netflix)

This Mexican suspense fiction poses an interesting mystery: there is a hacker in the institute who is revealing the darkest secrets of the students. Bullying, harassment, mental illness, discrimination and prejudice are the ingredients of this series nuanced with the Latin idiosyncrasy.