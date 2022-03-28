When the fifth season of “Elite” sees the light on Netflix this April 8, will be doing it with the absence of two of its main members: Ander (Aron Piper) and Guzman (Miguel Bernardeau) ), who left fiction in the fourth installment and left Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Omar (Omar Ayuso) as the only original members of the cast.

However, like season 4, it overcame the departure of Lucrecia (Danna Paola), Nadia (Mina El Hammanni), Carla (Ester Expósito) and Valerio (Jorge López) with the entry of four new characters: Manu Ríos (Patrick) , Martina Cariddi (Mencía), Carla Díaz (Ari) and Pol Granch (Phillippe), the new relay of students in Las Encinas would be as follows:

Valentina Zenere as Isadora

The Argentine actress is in charge of interpreting Isado r to. According to Netflix, she is the great heiress of the nightlife empire who lives surrounded by money and luxury, and has skills as a DJ. Also, her arrival will not go unnoticed by Phillippe and Cayetana, whose relationship did not end well in the previous season.

Argentine actress Valentina Zenere is Isadora. Photo: Netflix.

Andre Lamoglia as Ivan

The Brazilian actor plays Iván, who also lives surrounded by luxury and is very fond of parties like his father, a famous sports figure. The newcomer will hit it off with Patrick. Also, his love interests are destined to change in this new stage.

Brazilian actor André Lamoglia is Iván. Photo: Netflix.

Adam Nourou as Bilal

The French actor, winner of the Goya award for best revelation actor for the film Adú, he plays Bilal, who will make life impossible for Samuel.

French actor Adam Nourou is Bilal. Photo: Netflix.

Trailer for “Elite 5″