Without a doubt, one of the most successful Netflix series is Elite. The work created by Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona premiered on the platform in 2018 and from its first chapter captured the attention of thousands of subscribers.

Now, the streaming giant shared on social networks the first trailer of the fourth season of Spanish fiction, which It will premiere on June 18, 2021.

The new installment begins with the arrival of a new director (Diego Martín), who is one of the most important entrepreneurs in Europe. He arrives with his children (Díaz, Cariddi and Ríos), three teenagers who will endanger the friendship of the most veteran students.

Elite season 4 – trailer

Elite season 4 – cast

The cast is made up of Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Georgina Amorós, Miguel Bernardeau, Claudia Salas and Arón Piper. The main signings that will be added in the fourth part are Pol Granch, Manu Ríos, Martina Cariddi and Carla Díaz.

The Carlos Montero and Darío Madrona series is recording its fifth installment, which will feature the incorporations of the Argentine Valentina Zenere (Soy Luna, Las chicas del cable) and the Brazilian André Lamoglia (Juacas).

What will we see in season 4 of Elite?

At the end of Elite season 3, we witnessed how Guzmán, Samuel, Rebeka, Ander and Omar were ready to start classes in Las Encinas, while Cayetana also appeared at the institution, but now as her mother’s assistant.

Those who will not be in the new season will be Mina El Hammani, Álvaro Rico, Jorge López, Danna Paola and Ester Expósito, actors who said goodbye to fiction in the third installment.