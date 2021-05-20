Elite, one of Netflix’s most successful series, will premiere its highly anticipated season 4 this June, following some delays due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Spanish production follows the students of the Las Encinas school in a story that has attracted great attention for its violence and family and love dramas.

In this new installment, an important European businessman, Benjamin (played by Diego Martín), will take the direction of the educational center to redirect it after what happened in previous seasons. With him come his children, Ari (Carla Díaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos) and Mencía (Martina Cariddi), three students used to having everything they want.

The synopsis details that there will be a showdown between the old guard and the new that will end in tragedy. For more details on what’s coming this season, check out the trailer and cast of Elite season four and how to watch it premiere here.

When is Elite 4 released?

As confirmed by Netflix, Elite season 4 will premiere next June 18, 2021.

Elite season 4: trailer

Where to see the fourth season of Elite?

You will be able to see all the episodes of Elite 4 in premiere and online on the Netflix streaming service. You only have to subscribe to the platform to enjoy the popular series.

How to watch Elite 4 on Netflix?

To watch Elite 4 you need to have a Netflix account. If you are a new user, the service gives you a free month, but after that you will have to pay a monthly payment with a basic plan of S / 24.90.

What is the Elite about?

Las Encinas is the most exclusive school in the country, where the elite send their children to study. It is a privileged world with high society parties, rich children, sex and drugs. Suddenly, three working-class boys are admitted and conflicts soon arise.

Elite season 4: synopsis

Again a clash of sides, now between the old world and the new. A crash that will end up exploding and causing a tragedy, with a victim and a responsible person whose identity they must discover.

The new students arriving in Las Encinas in Elite season 4. Photo: Netflix

Elite 4: characters

Samuel García Domínguez (Itzan Escamilla)

Guzmán Nunier Osuna (Miguel Bernardeau)

Ander Muñoz (Arón Piper)

Omar Shanaa (Omar Ayuso)

Rebeka López de Gallegos (Claudia Salas)

Cayetana Grajera Pando (Georgina Amorós)

Ari Blanco Commerford (Carla Diaz)

Patrick Blanco Commerford (Manu Ríos)

Mencía Blanco Commerford (Martina Cariddi)

Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch)

Benjamin (Diego Martin)

Elite 4: cast

The cast is made up of Itzan Escamilla, Omar Ayuso, Georgina Amorós, Miguel Bernardeau, Claudia Salas and Arón Piper. The main names that will be added in the fourth part are Pol Granch, Manu Ríos, Martina Cariddi and Carla Díaz.

On the other hand, Mina El Hammani, Álvaro Rico, Jorge López, Danna Paola and Ester Expósito, actors who said goodbye to this fiction in the third installment, will not be in the new season.