The fourth season of Elite has excited all the fans who have waited for new episodes since March of last year. Now, the old guard of the Las Encinas school will face the new one, in the middle of complicated love relationships and dramas that they drag from home.

Its premiere is scheduled for June 18 through Netflix, so the production did not hesitate to share previews and revealing details before its arrival on the small screen. Along these lines, the first official poster with the faces of the new installment has already been released.

New and old faces. Photo: Netflix

Who’s who in Elite 4?

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel García Domínguez

Miguel Bernardeau as Guzmán Nunier Osuna

Arón Piper as Ander Muñoz

Omar Ayuso as Omar Shanaa

Claudia Salas as Rebeka López de Gallegos

Georgina Amorós as Cayetana Grajera Pando

Carla Diaz

Manu Rios

Martina Cariddi

Pol Granch

Diego Martin

Andrés Velencoso.

What can we expect from Elite 4?

With its crimes and romantic dramas accompanied by the unprejudiced approach to HIV or polyamory, the story of season 4 will start with the arrival of a new director (Martín) willing to redirect the school as he is used to with his successful companies. Along with him come his three children (Díaz, Cariddi and Ríos), who come with the desire to destroy their new center, whoever falls.

This will provoke the struggle with the ‘old guard’ of the elitist educational center, with a clash between the old and the new ways. This confrontation will end up causing a tragedy, with a victim and a person in charge whose identity they must discover.