Elite 4 ending details | Las Encinas opened its doors for Elite season 4 on Netflix. After the departure of several actors, fans have now met the new characters who arrived to increase the chaos in the educational center.

The new names are: Mencía (Martina Cariddi), Ari (Carla Diaz), Patrick (Manu Ríos), children of Benjamin, the new director and Phillipe Florian Von Triesenberg (Pol Granch), a European aristocrat who does not take no for an answer. .

Spoiler Warning

What happened in the Elite season 4 finale?

Without leaving the drama aside, the series exposed the attack on Ari, who had been seriously injured and was unconscious. She survived, but throughout the eight episodes of Elite season 4, viewers wondered who attacked her and why.

With the passing of the episodes, and with the suspicions low Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Guzmán (Miguel Bernardeau) and even Mencía herself (Martina Cariddi), it was learned that his attacker was Armando (Andrés Velencoso), a man with a questionable past and who was related to his sister.

Ari asked Mencía to tell his father what Armando did to him. Photo: Netflix

What happened between Armando and Mencía?

Shortly after the end of Elite 4, we learned that the man had been paying Mencía to have sex with her, but when the young woman put an end to this, he did not leave her alone. The student didn’t say anything to her siblings, but Rebeka told her what was happening to Ari.

A new dead in Elite season 4

At the party organized by Philippe, Armando appears in search of Mencía. Rebeka sees them and hits him before he can touch the young woman. Seeing what happens, Ari arrives and confronts Armando, whom he threatens to accuse him with his father. She hits.

Ari was about to denounce Armando. Photo: Netflix

The one who comes out in their defense is Guzmán, who came to them after receiving a message from Ari to speak for the last time. When caught, the businessman escapes.

After reaching it, they argue, but after a moment of panic, Guzmán grabbed a flare gun, pointed it at Armando’s back, and killed him.

Armando dies after a fight with Guzmán. Photo: Netflix

Desperate, the young man calls his friends Rebeka and Samuel (Itzan Escamilla). The group throws the body into the river and they leave the place. Elite season 4 closed with Guzmán and Ander traveling, and with an oath among all: never to say what happened at the end of the year party.

What does the ending mean for Elite season 5?

After being treated, Ari wakes up and says goodbye to Guzmán. With police investigating what happened, she says she fainted and couldn’t see anymore. On the other hand, we see Mencía talking to his family about Armando. Benjamin, his father, is shocked.

What the fans hope to know is how Guzmán, ‘Rebe’ and Samuel will avoid jail, who after making a pact, decide never to talk about what happened on that fateful night.

Elite season 5 is confirmed and will have two new characters: the Brazilian actor André Lamoglia (Juacas) and the second is the Argentine artist Valentina zenere (The cable girls).