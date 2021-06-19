The return to Las Encinas was through the front door. Netflix had us on the edge of the seat with the launch of Short Stories, prior to the arrival of the fourth season of Elite, with which they gave us an intriguing – and revealing – prelude.

The big day was June 18 and the fourth installment of the successful Spanish production is now available in the streaming catalog.

The poster for the fourth season includes new faces and reveals the actors returning to the intriguing story. Photo: Netflix

As anticipated, there are some characters who join the drama and others who say goodbye. These are Valerio, Nadia, Carla, Polo and Lu. Around it, Danna Paola was interviewed by Pablo Motos in El Hormiguero last March, where he explained the reason for his departure.

“The fourth season of Elite started talking when we were doing the third. We knew how the story was going to end and it was also a decision of all of us who went out. Besides, I always say that I had been playing Hannah Montana because I divided my life between being an actress and a singer at the same time ”.

“I was leaving the filming of Elite and I was going to the studio. Then he would come home and have to make a call or interviews, or then he would have to fly on weekends. I needed to give my 100% and, as everything started to move forward, I said: ‘I think for the first time I have to give my music a chance’. I was beginning to compose good music (…) It was hard for me to believe that I needed to stay in music, until I understood what he was capable of and we could begin to see that it was down that path and I had to say no to Elite 4 “, he specified.

These statements are complemented by what was expressed by the co-creator of the series, Carlos Montero, in a recent press conference, where he denied the rumors regarding those theories that indicated that the departure of several characters was due to a mass dismissal.

“We have a fantastic new casting. They had it very difficult because they arrived with very consolidated actors and it was not easy at all. However, from the beginning you fall in love with them. I always say that all the people on Twitter —that they are hating us because we have killed or fired other characters— that we have not thrown them out, they have gone. Two days later they are going to feel terrible because they are going to fall in love a lot with the new ones, ”he argued.