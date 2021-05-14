I.n the US Republicans’ dispute over the direction of the party, MEP Elise Stefanik, who was supported by former President Donald Trump, prevailed in the race for a position in the parliamentary group leadership. The 36-year-old politician was elected by a large majority in a closed session in Washington on Friday, according to American media. Stefanik succeeds the prominent Trump critic Liz Cheney, who was voted out by the parliamentary group in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

After the election, Stefanik promised “to fight for the people in America”. She also expressly thanked Trump and described him as a “crucial part of our Republican team”. The former president, who now lives in Florida, is the party’s leader in the eyes of voters. America suffers from an “extreme left politics” of the government of the democratic successor Joe Biden.

As chairman of the Republican Conference in the House of Representatives, Stefanik is now the third highest MP in her group. Trump hailed her election as a sign of Republican unity.

Fifty-four-year-old Liz Cheney branded the former president’s allegations of alleged election fraud as a “lie”. She accuses Trump of running a “crusade” to undermine democracy. Cheney has announced that it will continue to fight its dominance in the party. She calls for a return to traditional conservative Republican values.