Elise Schaap and Jeroen Spitzenberger will play the leading roles in the new Dutch family film Hotel Sinestra. The third leading role is for Bobbie Mulder, known for her title role from NPO hit Floor .’s Rules. The shooting of the film started last week in Switzerland.
Distributor Dutch FilmWorks and producer Kepler reported this on Friday. Hotel Sinestra is about 11-year-old Ava (Mulder) who, in an angry mood, wishes her parents were not there. Her surprise is great when her wish comes true the next day. She and her friends can now experience what life is like without adults. But this situation also turns out to have its drawbacks.
Hotel Sinestra is directed by Michiel ten Horn, who previously made the award-winning tragicomedy Aanmodderfakker. The script is by Martijn Hillenius, the man behind Floor .’s Rules. Producers Derk-Jan Warrrink and Koji Nelissen previously made the family film Captain Nova, which won all the major prizes on Cinekid last fall.
The family film will be shown in Dutch cinemas at the end of 2022.
