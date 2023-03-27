Elisabetta Gregoraci he found love again with Julius Fratini. The two took advantage of the weekend to enjoy a few days of relaxation at one of the most beautiful spas in Italy.

The showgirl was at Fiuggi, a locality in Lazio very famous for its natural springs with the purifying and beneficial properties of their waters. In the area there are several hotels with a built-in wellness center and Elisabetta has chosen the Palazzo Fiuggi Wellness Medical Retreat to spend a few relaxing days.

Source: web

The structure enjoys over 6.00 square meters of wellness area designed like the ancient Roman baths, with saunas and Turkish baths, and from which you can enjoy a unique view of the historic center of Fiuggi.

The larger rooms, including the yoga rooms, have picture windows overlooking the gardens, allowing sunlight to stream inside. At the heart of the wellness center are the thalassotherapy baths with mineral salts and a thermal suite, equipped with a sauna, Turkish bath, hydromassage and chromotherapy shower, ideal for enjoying an exclusive experience.

The spa combines ancient holistic disciplines of traditional Western medicine creating customized programs to rejuvenate body and soul.

Palazzo Fiuggi in recent years it has undergone a long restyling for over 30 million euros which has literally transformed the structure into a place of well-being and relaxation. Immersed in a huge private park of 1800 square meters, the hotel rises in the ancient Villa Luisa on 5 levels.

It is not known exactly which wellness package Elisabetta Gregoraci chose for her stay in Fiuggi, however it can be said that on average the cost is around at least 700 euros.