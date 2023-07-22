The presenter left everyone speechless: here are the details of the dress worn during the Raffaela D’Angelo fashion show

Elisabetta Gregoraci is without a doubt one of the most loved and appreciated characters of the Italian small screen. In these weeks we can see her conducting Beats Live together with his friend and colleague Alan Palmieri. The presenter never misses an opportunity to show off looks that highlight her shapes and that leave the audience that follows her speechless every time.

In recent days, the name of Elisabetta Gregoraci has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? In the eyes of the most attentive, the wonderful has not gone unnoticed look that the presenter of Beats Live flaunted during the Raffaela D’Angelo fashion show.

Elisabetta Gregoraci surprises everyone during the Raffaela D’Angelo fashion show: brand and price of the wonderful dress worn by the presenter

As already anticipated, Elisabetta Gregoraci leaves everyone speechless every time for the wonderful ones outfits flaunted that undoubtedly highlight its shapes and its beauty. On the occasion of the Raffaela D’Angelo fashion show, the presenter of Beats Live she opted for a white macrame dress that got everyone’s attention, especially when it comes to the price.

In detail, Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife showed off a suit made of top and trousers that intrigued her many followers. Both pieces bear the signature of Raffaella D’Angelo. For what concern top white in macrame we can say that, taking a look at the site of the well-known brand, it has a cost of 195 euros.

As for i trousers palace, however, transparent and perforated, they bear the signature of Banana Moon and have a cost equal to 95 euros. So the outfit sported by Elisabetta Gregoraci has a total price of approx 300 eurosa figure that the followers of the Battiti Live presenter considered fair and not excessive.