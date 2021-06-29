Elisabetta Gregoraci moved the web by publishing a shot in the company of her mother who died prematurely

Elisabetta Gregoraci, after the experience at the Big Brother VIP, it started again in a great way. In this period she is engaged in Puglia in the conduct of Battiti Live, the program focused on music conducted by her.

These days, the Calabrian showgirl is also spending her days on the boat together with Tommaso Zorzi, former roommate of the Cinecittà house and his partner Tommaso Stanzani, also involved in the dance troupe of the Gregoraci program.

Elisabetta Gregoraci however, just today, he found the time to remember his mother who died prematurely a few years ago. With a story posted on Instagram he put a photo in company of the woman and a dedication that pulls tears:

I hate this cursed day that took you away from me. I hate this number. Wherever you are, know that I miss you. Always a lot, every day more. I love you mom.

Even during the reality show hosted by Alfonso Signorini, the woman explained how much she was tied to her mother and how bad she was when the disease took her away. The bond with her mother prompted her to leave the house first GF VIP to return to his son Nathan Falco.

The family of the Calabrian showgirl Elisabetta Gregoraci is very close, even with her sister Marzia the woman has a beautiful relationship. This is why she still maintains a friendship with her ex-husband Flavio Briatore.