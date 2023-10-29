Everyone couldn’t help but notice the mini bag shown off by the showgirl: here’s how much it costs

Elisabetta Gregoraci he is without a doubt one of the most loved and appreciated characters of all time. Over the last few hours, the showgirl’s name has returned to occupy the pages of the main crime newspapers. The reason? Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife showed off a bag on her social media that certainly didn’t go unnoticed in the eyes of her followers, but do you know how much it costs? Hold on tight because the price is shocking.

Elisabetta Gregoraci on holiday in Florence. The presenter of Live beats he immortalized the days of his stay in Florence through a series of shots shared on his Instagram page. Everyone couldn’t help but notice the wonderful ones outfits shown off during the holiday, even if the detail that most caught the attention of his followers was without a doubt the mini bags.

The bag that Elisabetta Gregoraci showed off during her stay in Florence is a Mini Kelly model and bears the signature of Hermès. Her name takes inspiration from Princess Grace Kelly of Monaco. As already mentioned, everyone couldn’t help but notice the beauty of the accessory shown off by the showgirl in Florence, even if many were intrigued above all by the price. From the shots shared by Elisabetta Gregoraci on Instagram, it is possible to notice that the Mini Kelly has two different shades, cream and camel, and has a value shock.

Brace yourselves because, as already mentioned, the Hermès Mini Kelly has a mind-boggling price to say the least. Looking at the website of the well-known fashion house, the value of the bag is well 40 thousand euros. Without a shadow of a doubt, a price that is not within everyone’s reach.