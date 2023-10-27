Over the last few hours, a sad announcement has arrived on social media from Elisabetta Gregoraci. The famous model suffered a serious loss in her family. Therefore, a person very dear to her recently passed away. Here’s who we are talking about in detail.

Serious mourning for Elisabetta Gregoraci. Over the last few hours, Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife has lost her grandmother Elizabeth, one of the people dearest to her. Granny had accomplished 102 years old this summer.

Elisabetta Gregoraci: the last farewell to her grandmother

On the occasion of her grandmother’s 102nd birthday, the model went to Calabria to celebrate such a special day together with his entire family. The sad announcement was spread directly on social media through a photo published on his Instagram profile:

I really wished this day would never come, I hoped and prayed a lot. Unfortunately today my beloved Grandma Elisabetta left us. My heart is full of sadness and pain… I will miss our chats and her precious advice, her hugs, her smile and the love that she always gave to all the people who were close to her.

With these wordsthe ex-wife of Flavio Briatore wanted to offer thelast farewell to his dear grandmother with whom he had a special bond:

I’m happy to have had the opportunity to celebrate your 102 years, a very important milestone that brought everyone together and was beautiful. I sat next to you and it was a unique evening. You couldn’t stop eating all the typical Calabrian products and you wanted to stay and celebrate with your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren until the end of the evening! You were a force of nature my grandma! You were the first to always watch me on TV and give me your support and affection! Hello my beloved grandmother Elisabetta, I will always love you and I will always carry you in my heart.

Needless to say, the speech by Elisabetta Gregoraci moved the web. Therefore, there were numerous users who, through their comments written under the post, they showed her a lot support.