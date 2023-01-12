Following the separation with Flavio Briatore, Elisabetta Gregoraci she found herself at the center of numerous scoops that emerged regarding her love life. Despite this, the woman has never formalized any relationship. However, it seems that now she has found love again with Giulio Fratini. But how did they meet? An interesting backstory about their first meeting has popped up on the web. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Elisabetta Gregoraci is one of celebrities most popular and talked about in the world of Italian television. Around the mid-2000s, the woman got married to Flavio Briatore but theirs marriage it was not meant to last.

After the separation with the famous entrepreneur, they circulated a thousand rumors about his private life. Everyone condemns her for having also participated in the Big Brother VIP in which he lived a flirting with Pierpaolo Pretelli without ever reaching a serious relationship. In any case, the woman has never exposed herself publicly with any hypothetical boyfriend, which is why people assume that she herself is subjected to a prenuptial agreement with Flavio Briatore.

However, now the reality seems to be another. After the numerous indiscretions that emerged regarding an alleged liaison, Elisabetta e Julius Fratini they no longer want to hide. The couple let themselves be paparazzi during their vacation in Dubai from “Chi Magazine” who revealed how they met.

For the first time, the two are seen on a train on which they were traveling. Initially, Giulio Fratini would not have recognized the woman. Only after reading her first and last name on the suitcases would he realize it was her. Once back home, the entrepreneur would write her an message which has never been read. However, the destiny she wanted him to meet again a year later.