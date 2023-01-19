These are the rumors circulating about the showgirl: “Elisabetta Gregoraci in seventh heaven: she will host a new TV program”

Elisabetta Gregoraci never ceases to be talked about. Over the last few hours, the name of the showgirl has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. This time, however, the sentimental issues related to her new boyfriend have nothing to do with it. According to what has emerged, it seems that the presenter of Beats Live is preparing to return to TV.

This is undoubtedly a golden age for Elisabetta Gregoraci, both from a professional and private point of view. About her. Her romance with Julius Fratiniindeed, it is proceeding at full speed. Novelties have also emerged with regard to the professional sphere of showgirlHere’s what we found.

Very active on social media, where she is very popular, Elisabetta Gregoraci often shares moments not only of her working life but also of her private life. A few weeks ago the ex wife of Flavio Briatore he revealed to his followers that he is preparing to return to TV.

To reveal further details ‘Dagospia’ thought about the matter. According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, it seems that the showgirl has been hired to conduct a program broadcast on La7. At the moment, the person concerned has remained silent and she has preferred not to comment on the gossip that revolves around her working future.

Elisabetta Gregoraci comes out into the open with her new boyfriend: that’s who Giulio Fratini is

For many weeks now the name of Elisabetta Gregoraci has been occupying the pages of the main gossip magazines for the love story she is living with her new boyfriend, Julius Fratini.

For those who don’t know him yet, Giulio is the son of Franco Fratinifounder of the highly popular hotel chain “Web Hotels“. Furthermore, his grandfather, Giulio Fratini, is also the founder of the Rifle jeans chain. His father, in fact, is one of the most important entrepreneurs in Florence: he currently manages 9 hotels. This passion for the business world, inherited from his grandfather, was passed down to the boy, who threw himself headlong into the world of entrepreneurship.