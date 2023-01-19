Elisabetta Gregoraci is ready to return to television! After making her love story official with the young entrepreneur Giulio Fratini, the Calabrian showgirl is about to experience another important adventure on the small screen. According to her rumors, there would have been a new job offer for her!

We will be able to review soon Elisabetta Gregoraci on the small screen. There Calabrian showgirlafter the adventure at Big Brother Vip 5is the symbolic face of Beats Livethe musical event that takes place every year in Puglia and which sees the Gregoraci protagonist in the role of conductor. His curriculum, however, could be enriched by a new item, according to rumors.

It had been right Elisabetta Gregoraci to throw clues – through his social profiles – on a possible new program in which she would be the protagonist. And now, to reinforce the hypothesis of another television adventure for her, Roberto Candela has arrived on Dagospia.

Let’s see together what it could be future television of Elisabetta Gregoraci.

Elisabetta Gregoraci: the new program

According to what reported by Dagospia, Elisabetta Gregoraci would get one job offer from A7. There are no exact details yet format of the plan, which could be linked to a very famous brand. There Calabrian showgirltherefore, may have the opportunity to get involved in a new capacity after the conduct of Beats Live on Italia 1, switching to another network.

An exciting adventure that comes at a particularly serene moment for Elisabetta Gregoraci. In fact, the showgirl has recently made her love story with the young entrepreneur official on her social networks Julius Fratini. After the divorce from Flavio BriatoreElisabetta Gregoraci had been approached by many more or less famous suitors, but had never shown real interest in anyone.

With Brothers, instead, it was different: the two have already indulged in a romantic one vacation to Dubai to celebrate the beginning of 2023 and the paparazzi have now caught them many times in the streets of Milan. Between love and work, therefore, the new year has opened very well for Elisabetta Gregoraci!