Over the last few days Elisabetta Gregoraci was a guest at Sunday In. The famous showgirl opened her heart to Mara Venier and let herself go to some unpublished confessions regarding her private life. Let’s find out together what she said in detail.

On the occasion of ainterview issued to Sunday In, Elisabetta Gregoraci spoke about the unfillable void left by her mother Melina, the relationship with her father and her sister and the bond with her son Nathan Falco. However, she didn’t go unnoticed shock statement made about Flavio Briatore.

Although the marriage with the entrepreneur, the latter is always present in the life of the Calabrian presenter:

Flavio is a very good father, very close to Nathan. I am stricter. What is Flavio for me today? He is my family, we spend a lot of time together, he is my son’s father, I have known him for over twenty years. Of course we have days where I can’t stand it, we screw each other, we disagree but generally we live very much in harmony.

In the light of her confessions, Mara Venier asked her if the constant presence of Flavio Briatore could create problems in his life. This was the answer of the interested party:

I have to tell you the truth, with him always by your side it’s not easy to turn the page on a sentimental level. It’s not easy for a person who lives next to me, but if he’s smart he understands it.

Subsequently, thesubject moved on to the showgirl’s current love life. At the request if she dreams of going to the altar again, Gregoraci replied:

Not getting married again, I would have liked to have a little girl but I’m starting to have my years too.

Instead as regards the his new flame Giulio Fratini, has not released any declaration regarding the matter. It is a detail that could lead one to hypothesize crisis in sight.