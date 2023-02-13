The new boyfriend Giulio Fratini, with whom he later flew to Paris, was notably absent.

Last February 8th Elisabetta Gregoraci he turned 43 and for the occasion he gave life to a mega party at Montecarlo in the presence of many friends from the entertainment world.

The celebrations for her birthday began in the morning when greetings from her new flame appeared on social networks Julius Fratini who wrote a “Happy birthday” accompanied by a little heart and some shots together with his better half.

Source: web

In the morning, greetings from his son also arrived Nathan Falco. Then in the evening everyone at the mega party organized by Elisabetta at the Cipriani in Montecarlo owned by her ex-husband Flavio Briatore.

The party was truly incredible with so many guests and so many surprises. Elisabetta was dressed in candy pink and the color of the evening was pink that dominated the tables. Elisabetta was the real protagonist of the evening and she enjoyed the event with a smile and light-heartedness.

He entertained his guests with non-stop singing and dancing. Obviously, her son Nathan Falco and her ex-husband were also present at the party Flavio Briatore with whom he continues to have an excellent relationship.

However, the new flame is absent Julius Fratini who did not participate. Flavio Briatore and Elisabetta Gregoraci despite the separation continue to have a splendid relationship. “When we broke up six years ago, we wanted to continue being a family for the sake of our son. This is why we spend so much time together, we live close. We organize ourselves when we travel” – he said in a recent interview.

The celebrations with Giulio continued a few days later when the Calabrian showgirl and her new boyfriend flew to Paris staying in the hotel located inside the Palace of Versailles. An experience that she herself defined as unforgettable.