Moments of concern are what fans of Elizabeth Gregoraci. The beautiful showgirl has in fact posted a photo in which she appears in a hospital bed. She also admitted that she was ill and needed time to recover.
Elisabetta Gregoraci ends up in hospital
A few minutes ago Elizabeth Gregoraci decided to post some stories on Instagram after a few days of total silence. An unnatural silence that has worried fans as she is used to sharing much of her daily life with her community.
The posts published by the woman, however, did not reassure her supporters at all, who, once they learned the news, became even more worried. In the shot you can see the arm of Elizabeth bandaged because she had been given a drip.
An image like this can only worry those who observe it, which is why people began to wonder what had happened to the beautiful Calabrian showgirl. Luckily, it was she who gave the due explanations of the case.
The showgirl needs a break
In the same photo where he appears with the IV, Elizabeth Gregoraci she tried to explain to all her fans with an open heart what had happened to her. From what we have been able to learn, the woman had to deal with her body, which made her understand how, at a certain point, it becomes essential to take a break from everything.
We do not know if the woman is currently hospitalized or if she has already been discharged, but it seems that it is nothing serious. Elisabetta therefore wanted to reassure all his fans, declaring how at this moment he greatly needs their affection and support.
And then comes a moment when your body asks you to stop…now it’s my turn. Last week I was admitted to the hospital, then released. Now I’m back here, nothing serious don’t worry, but I have to think about myself for a moment. Send me lots of positive energy and think of me. VVB
