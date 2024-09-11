Moments of concern are what fans of Elizabeth Gregoraci. The beautiful showgirl has in fact posted a photo in which she appears in a hospital bed. She also admitted that she was ill and needed time to recover.

Elizabeth Gregoraci

What happened to you?

Elisabetta Gregoraci ends up in hospital

A few minutes ago Elizabeth Gregoraci decided to post some stories on Instagram after a few days of total silence. An unnatural silence that has worried fans as she is used to sharing much of her daily life with her community.

Elizabeth Gregoraci

The posts published by the woman, however, did not reassure her supporters at all, who, once they learned the news, became even more worried. In the shot you can see the arm of Elizabeth bandaged because she had been given a drip.

An image like this can only worry those who observe it, which is why people began to wonder what had happened to the beautiful Calabrian showgirl. Luckily, it was she who gave the due explanations of the case.

The showgirl needs a break

In the same photo where he appears with the IV, Elizabeth Gregoraci she tried to explain to all her fans with an open heart what had happened to her. From what we have been able to learn, the woman had to deal with her body, which made her understand how, at a certain point, it becomes essential to take a break from everything.

The post