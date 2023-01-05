The Calabrian showgirl is certainly not sparing expenses for her vacation with her new boyfriend Giulio.

The Christmas holidays continue Elisabetta Gregoraci. The Calabrian showgirl after spending the Christmas in Kenya in the resort owned by her ex-husband Flavio Briatore together with his son Nathan Falcofor New Year’s Eve she flew to Dubai with her new boyfriend Julius Fratini.

On this occasion, the couple came out for the first time, showing themselves together on social media and tagging each other in various stories. For Elisabetta, even the holiday in Dubai was certainly a luxury one since she recently tagged herself at one of the most renowned luxury beach clubs. It’s about the Nammos of Dubai which, together with the restaurant, opened inside the Four Seasons Resort Dubai on Jumeirah Beach.

Source: Instagram

This resort is called one of the most beautiful and luxurious in Dubai complete with a private beach and views of the iconic Burj Khalifa. From the beach to the restaurant Elisabetta is sharing several shots and videos on social networks to keep her followers informed.

It is not known exactly where she decided to stay with her boyfriend but indications suggest that it is precisely the Four Seasons where a room costs more than 2,000 euros per night and you can go up to 7,000 for an imperial suite.

Elisabetta is really living happy and carefree days with her new boyfriend. On this occasion, she decided to definitively come out into the open. In several stories you wanted to involve Giulio who apparently prefers to be more reserved and a slight embarrassment was noticed.

From New Year’s Eve onwards, followers have also noticed a precious new ring on Elisabetta Gregoraci’s finger.

The jewel with blue sapphire peeped out on the hand of the showgirl who proudly posts the detail.