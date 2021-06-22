Terrible episode for Elisabetta Gregoraci, the Calabrian showgirl made an unpleasant discovery on her way home. In his apartment it was sneaked a thief which, unfortunately, has given the woman and her nanny quite a few problems.

With her, and for this reason the fear multiplied, there was also the little one Nathan Falco. Elisabetta Gregoraci told on social media what happened visibly shaken. The presenter, who was about to leave with the tell the news of Battiti Live, had to change version.

I went to pick up Nathan from school today. Returning I found myself a thief in the house. It was a pretty busy and difficult day, we all got scared. I don’t know how coldly I managed to chase the thief and make videos. Thank God the thief is caught, he was arrested, Nathan was quick to call the police.

Unfortunately, however, the nanny had the first encounter with the thief. The woman was also kicked, but fortunately nothing serious happened. The readiness of Flavio Briatore’s son meant that the thief was caught in time.