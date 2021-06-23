Elisabetta Gregoraci, after the experience in the house of Big Brother Vip, returned to talk about her love life, confessing that she has not yet found love. For the moment, therefore, his heart continues to beat for his son, Nathan Falco, with whom he has a very special relationship.

Elisabetta Gregoraci he found the love? The showgirl, after the experience al Big Brother Vip 5, has often been the focus of gossip for alleged flirt and new boyfriends: from the return of the flame with the ex-husband Flavio Briatore, to the courtship of the Campania insurer Francesco Zangrillo, now linked to Barbara d’Urso, to the romantic dedications of the pilot and entrepreneur Stefano Coletti.

But among them, there is someone who has really managed to conquer Elisabetta Gregoraci? The showgirl, who will be the protagonist on the stage of Live beats, where you can listen to all the hits of this summer 2021, has revealed to be still single, despite not having lost hope of finding the right person:

“I’m still looking for love because I want to feel butterflies in my stomach”.

Elisabetta Gregoraci: the great love for Nathan Falco

Elisabetta Gregoraci, although she is very reserved, as also shown to the GF Vip, she admitted that, when she knows she has found the right person, she will have no problem revealing it publicly, also because there is great attention to her private life:

“The day that I I will be engaged will be public. I always have behind the paparazzi, if you kissed me with someone you would already have the photos ”.

For the time being, therefore, its great love remains the son Nathan Falco, born on March 18, 2010, less than two years after the marriage with Flavio Briatore. The relationship between mom is son is really special, even if the showgirl has confessed that, having two parents so famous and popular, it is necessary that Nathan is protected in the best way: