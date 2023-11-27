Guest of Silvia Toffanin in her television lounge, Elisabetta Gregoraci cries on Verissimo. The tears concern the memory of grandmother Betta and her mother who is no longer here

In Silvia Toffanin’s television lounge, many tears for Flavio Briatore’s ex-wife. Elisabetta Gregoraci cries to Verissimo. Tears begin to fall down his face as he remembers his beloved grandmother Bettabut also his mother who, unfortunately, is no longer here: She flew to heaven too soon and the pain is still strong in her heart.

Elisabetta Gregoraci was a guest of Verissimo, together with father Mario and sister Marzia. Remembering her paternal grandmother Betta, who bears her name and who is no longer with her, the Italian showgirl started to cry. The bond between the two women was truly very strong.

The video memory of the beloved grandmother brought everyone present to tears. Not only Elizabeth, together with her father and sister, but also her landlady. Also Silvia Toffanin can’t help herself from crying.

Grandmothers leave behind a lot, from affection to a more than maternal sense.

These are the words of Marzia, Elisabetta Gregoraci’s sister, commenting on the video in which she remembered her missing grandmother. The two sisters, however, also remembered her mother, who they had to say goodbye to forever when they were teenagers:

The ordeal we experienced with our mother’s death inevitably changed us. Her mother passed away when she was very young, in fact she was unable to meet either Ginevra or Gabriel (children of her sister Marzia ed.).

Elisabetta Gregoraci cries at Verissimo, together with her father and sister. And Silvia Toffanin is also moved

I was prepared for this event but it wasn’t easy. I lost my wife when I was 52 and the girls were very young, they still needed her.

These, however, are the words of the father, who had to deal with the loss of his wife, having to be of support to two teenage daughters who lost their mother too early. A mourning that everyone still carries in their hearts today, remembering the woman with affection.