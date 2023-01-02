Elisabetta Gregoraci and Giulio Fratini they have definitely come out. The couple who have been together for a few months did so on their social profiles. If up to now they had used a low profile, on the occasion of the celebrations of the new year a Dubaithey published the first photos together.

Elizabeth after the Christmas holidays spent in Kenya together with their son Nathan and ex-husband Flavio Briatore, flew to Dubai for New Year’s Eve with Giulio. And yesterday they posted an Instagram story where they tagged each other. To take the first step was Elizabeth who published a photo of Dubai mentioning her boyfriend.

He then reposted it on his personal profile. Subsequently, the couple also re-shared a shot in which Elizabeth’s hand is seen in the foreground. Impossible on this occasion not to notice theblue sapphire ring that the showgirl sported. The phrase “happy” written by Elisabetta accompanies the photo. The ring is probably one of the last gifts Giulio gave him.

In short, now after months their relationship has taken off and they have decided to definitively come out into the open. During a recent interview that Elisabetta Gregoraci gave to very true by Silvia Toffanin, the Calabrian showgirl did not want to speak openly about Giulio more for a matter of superstition.

Who is Giulio Fratini

Born in 1992, Giulio is 12 years younger than Elisabetta and is a young manager, son of Sandro Fratini, owner of one of the most important fashion companies in Italy: Rifle.

Very little is known about Giulio Fratini’s past except for the brief association with Raffaella Fig, occurred during the summer of 2020, and the story with Robert Morisewhich lasted a year with a lot of coexistence in Florence but ended due to a betrayal by Fratini.