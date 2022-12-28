The couple gathered in the resort owned by the entrepreneur to celebrate Christmas together.

Several famous people decide to celebrate the Christmas and the New Year’s away from the chaos of the city in dreamlike places where the temperatures are summery. Whoever decided to do it this year was Elisabetta Gregoraci. The showgirl is spending the Christmas holidays with her son Nathan Falco in Kenyaguests of the resort owned by her ex-husband Flavio Briatore also present.

This is a luxury resort located in Malindi on the coasts of East Africa definitely not accessible to everyone. Let’s see how much it costs to stay one night there.

Elisabetta Gregocaci flew with Nathan to Kenya to stay at Malindi Billionaire Resort & Retreat. It is a resort owned by her ex-husband the entrepreneur Flavio Briatore.

The structure is located directly on the sea and on the pristine white beaches of the protected national marine park of Malindi.

The resort features a dream spa, soccer fields, tennis, numerous salt water pools and a restaurant-bar directly on the beach.

Elisabetta Gregoraci and son are staying at the Lion in the Sun, the Billionaire Retreat, a structure that is 300 meters from the Billionaire resort surrounded by a private garden of 14,000 square meters. Previously the structure, which boasts 16 rooms and suites furnished by local artists with the culture of the place, was previously the personal villa of Briatore, then transformed into a luxury resort.

The cost per night

It is not exactly the showgirl and her son where they stay but it is easy to imagine that they do so in one of the best solutions made available by the structure. Staying for one night in the resort costs from 270 euros for a room up to 1,200 euros for a suite.

Obviously present in the resort too Flavio Briatore who spent Christmas with his son and ex-wife. Despite the separation, the two remained on excellent terms, also in order not to miss anything from the son they had together.