Elisabetta Gregoraci becomes a "policeman" and has a thief arrested

Elisabetta Gregoraci intervened on Instagram talking about a bad experience lived yesterday; returning home with their son Nathan Falco, mother and son found themselves in front of a thief.

Moments of fear and risk those experienced by Elizabeth Gregoraci, the son Nathan Falco and the family nanny. It was just there Gregoraci to choose to share his bad experience with followers.

To do this, he used the stories of the social network Instagram, stories showing the Gregoraci still agitated by the unpleasant home meeting.

Furthermore, the thief would first have a first “fight” with the nanny, only to see himself arrive there Gregoraci and the son, on their way home from school.

In fact, the host had gone to pick up her son from school and when she returned there was an unpleasant surprise.

Elizabeth runs after the thief while her son calls the police

Thankfully, there was promptness and coolness on both the part of Elizabeth that of the son Nathan Falco. The latter, he would have maintained the lucidity to immediately call the police, while the mother tried to chase after the thief.

It is right there Gregoraci to have explained the details on Instagram, then reassuring everyone as the bad story ended without “tragedies” and with the arrest of the man who entered her house (the house in question is thought to be the one in Monte Carlo):