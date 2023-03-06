Elisabetta Gregoraci she is one of the most famous showgirls in Italy. She has been married for years to Flavio Briatore and from that marriage the son was born Nathan Falco. Then the paths of the two divided and today Elisabetta is paired with Julius Fratini.

There is an episode that happened in Elizabeth’s life that marked her deeply. We are talking about the disappearance of the mother Melina passed away in 2011 due to a bad illness. Every year March 4 is a sad day for Elisabetta because it is her mother’s birthday.

Credit: Instagram

Also this year the Calabrian showgirl wanted to remember her with a long post published on Instagram.

“Today is an important day, you were born, My Everything. I miss you like air and I hope, indeed I’m sure, that they will be celebrating you as you deserve. Your grandchildren are always more beautiful. Nathan has become a giant, the first approaches with the girls, you wouldn’t recognize him.. Gabriel a super sensitive child, just like you.. and then there’s the little pest, Ginevra, the little lady of the house! Marzia is a very strong woman, she misses you a lot and for us she remains the little one in the house.. then there’s Dad, you were the great love of his life! WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH, (…) You are my example, my point of reference! I miss you mom!”- he wrote on social media.

The post got a lot of likes and several people commented by letting Elisabetta get all their closeness. Among the many who have commented by sending their warmth there are also Manila Nazzaro, Eleonora Pedron but many other colleagues and fans have commented.

Also the sister of Elizabeth Marzia commented on the post with a very touching comment. “You are missing like air! We love you so much my mommy. You are our example and our strength ”- she wrote.