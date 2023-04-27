Lately celebrities and influencers are relaunching old trends that were worn about 20 years ago. Let’s think about Valentina Ferragni which has relaunched the oa maxi wedges Elisabetta Canalis which brought to light the velvet-effect tracksuits. It’s still Elodies who is a fan of low-waisted trousers, a fashion that has now fallen into disuse. Also Elisabetta Gregoraci she knows how to be a true style icon with her outfits.

Source: web

The Calabrian showgirl prefers a sensual and feminine style but does not disdain more casual and cheeky touches. She recently strutted around in a camouflage look that she wore a lot 20 years ago. In the early 2000s, camouflage and military printing on clothes, bags and shoes was very popular. A trend that has also conquered Gregoraci herself who, after many years, has decided to re-propose this look.

The look camouflage it started with a pair of leather shorts combined with a black blouse, with dark sheer tights. He then added a multi-pocket jacket by Dolce&Gabbanawith a metallic logo applied on the front and leopard-print inner lining: cost 1,450 euros.

Same camouflage print for the boots, also signed by Dolce & Gabbana. A model with a dizzying stiletto heel and a mind-boggling cost: 1,450 euros. The bag is also branded. To complete the look, the showgirl chose the iconic Cassette by Bottega Veneta: it costs 2,000 euros. In total, Elisabetta Gregoraci’s trendy outfit is close to 5,000 euros. A really crazy price.

Even at home, Elisabetta shows herself to be a true lover of old trends. just like also done by Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Paris Hilton, the 43-year-old showed herself with jeans and a thong in plain sight. A fashion that was worn a lot about a decade ago.