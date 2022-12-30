Elisabetta Gregoraci and her new flirt: together in Cortina D’Ampezzo

Elisabetta Gregoraci was paparazzi by the weekly Who in the company of Giulio Frantini. The two have reached the peaks of Cortina D’Ampezzo, where they will probably spend the New Year.

After the end of the marriage with Briatore, it seems that Gregoraci has found love again. After Christmas in Kenya with his family, he decided to dedicate New Year’s to her new flirt.

The story between them was born by chance. It can be said that it was love at first sight: they met on a train and have never left since.

Gregoraci is happy to have found love again. During an interview with Very true, she herself said: “It’s a very happy period of my life, I’m fine, when I live things I’m superstitious, I’m anxious that something will happen, I live it serenely, day by day”.

But despite the new flame, Gregoraci will never give up the special relationship she has with Briatore: “We will not get back together. No one has had any major stories, it’s been six years since we broke up. He knows that I’m always there for him, we argue but he knows that he can count on me. It takes a lot of head and a lot of patience ”, she had confided to Toffanin.