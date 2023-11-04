Unexpected backstory for Elisabetta Gregoraci in Dubai, the showgirl recounted what happened as follows: “I’m completely broken”

Elisabetta Gregoraci once again she was the protagonist of a moment that left her fans speechless. In recent days, the famous showgirl has published some stories about herself on her social profile together with her son Nathan Falco.

What should have been a simple day of pure fun, in fact, turned into a real effort for the beloved presenter who wanted to share everything with her followers. Having flown to Dubai with her son, Elisabetta spent a few days of total relaxation and fun after the unexpected death of her grandmother at age 102.

A short holiday that he will remember forever and that he wanted to immortalize in a video on his Instagram stories. The latter thus explained that she and her son had participated in a water sports activity which she, she, did not go according to her plans.

Elisabetta Gregoraci, accident in Dubai: “I’m completely broken”

The showgirl thus juggled herself on classic jet skis, trying to demonstrate all her adventurous skills which did not go well. Precisely for this reason, trying to make her fans smile, she is right there Gregoraci for wanting to tell what happened and a completely unexpected backstory.

Elisabetta thus appeared in her Instagram stories stating: “Good morning everyone, I’m pleased to greet you because I haven’t done so for a few days. Last day in Dubai, she goes home. This morning I went Jet Sky with my son and I’m all broken, I’m really no longer old enough to be a sportswoman. I wanted to send you a kiss and say goodbye.”

The latter subsequently published several images of Dubai together with her son Nathan Falco. Both spent moments of lightheartedness after the loss that affected them deeply, namely that of their grandmother’s passing.

Despite the sharing of this moment between “mother and children”, there are many negative comments that users have wanted to make towards her. Statements for which Briatore immediately intervened, defending her without equal.