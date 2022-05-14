The judge: “Elisabetta Franchi anti-union on sanctions but not on the request for overtime”

Sending disciplinary disputes to those who have not worked because they have joined a strike called against overtime is an illegitimate and anti-union conduct. This was established by the Labor judge of Bologna partially accepting an appeal by Filcams-Cgil against the company Betty Blue, of the designer Elisabetta Franchi, which in recent days has ended up at the center of the controversy for its statements on female workers. The decision concerns letters sent on 23 and 25 November 2021 and on 8 April 2022. It is not, however, anti-unionfor the judge, the request to work overtime, without consent, within the limits of 250 hours per year.

“The entrepreneur Cavaliere della Repubblica with 2.8 million followers has been at the center of a tough trade union dispute for months”, explains Corriere della Sera. “Saturday is due to the work imposed on the workers of the Granarolo factory, (Bologna). The company, which closed 2021 with revenues of over 120 million euros and is now dreaming of listing on the stock exchange, has got off to a great start after the difficulties linked to the pandemic. The extension beyond standard hours was motivated by the need to meet the peak of orders. A request that has put the employees in difficulty “, continues the Corriere della Sera.

THEHowever, the Labor judge of Bologna Chiara Zompi believes that there is no obligation, contrary to what Filcams asked for, of information or consultation with the union on the subject of overtime. Furthermore, from the rules of the national collective agreement it also emerges that the employer can, within the limits of 250 hours per year, request overtime work without this request being subject to the consent of the individual employee or to the need for further trade union agreements.

On the sanctions for those who have gone on strike, however, the judge, in addition to declaring the anti-union nature of the conduct, orders to stop itto “not follow up on disputes and to refrain for the future from using disciplinary power to limit the exercise of trade union freedom”.

