She had been battling a bad disease for some time, which in the end left her no way out: the Roman runner, Elisabetta Beltrame died at the age of 36

Very serious mourning in Rome for the disappearance of Elizabeth Beltrame. The woman, well known throughout the Lazio Region for her activity as a runner, passed away on her 36th birthday after having fought for a long time with a bad disease that in the end left her no way out. Countless condolence messages have appeared on the web in the past few hours.

Yesterday was a very important day for the world of running Roman and Lazio. In fact, the Rome – Ostia half marathon was run. For all the athletes from the capital and surrounding area who gather every year for the event, it must have been a day of great celebration.

And indeed it was, until a few hours after the conclusion of the demonstration, one arrived devastating news which concerned a Roman runner well known and appreciated by all.

Elisabetta Beltrame, after having struggled for a long time with one bad diseasesurrendered on her 36th birthday.

Condolence messages for Elisabetta Beltrame

The Capitoline runner was part of the Laziolympia Runners Team, a team with which he competed until a few years ago. Until her health deteriorated and forced her to a painful and forced withdrawal.

Tomorrow, Tuesday March 7, in the Church of San Filippo Neri Elizabeth’s funeral will be celebrated in Rome and surely many will want to be present to greet her one last time.

She was loved and well liked by all and to understand this, just read some of the many messages of condolence that have appeared on the web in the past few hours. For example, a friend of his wrote:

You were always smiling, I’ve known you forever we shared kindergarten, elementary school, then we got lost and found each other at dinner after 25 years and we were still in touch. When I read the news I was shocked, on your birthday it’s shocking….Rip. Betta Tvb!💞💞💞💞💞💞💞💞

Countless i messages arrived from the many Running companies of the capital and Lazio. All in disbelief for what happened to a good, kind woman, lover of life and sport, who left too soon.

“Fly and run high Elisabetta“, wrote his former team Laziolimpia Runners Team.