Elisabetta Canalis, very tight outfit, what a spectacle kickboxing with her boyfriend Georgian Cimpeanu

Elisabetta Canalis beautiful and fitter than ever. The Sardinian showgirl started 2024 by giving away some photos and reels on social media that fill the hearts of her millions and millions of fans with joy (she has 3.6 on Ig alone).

As we know, Eli is a great athlete and passionate about kickboxing – to the point of having even climbed into the ring a couple of times for fights (won, at the Reggia di Venaria) – and the video of her latest training is a real spectacle: flying kicks, punches and turns like champions for Canalis who ends the film exhausted and lying in the ring taking a breath.

“What is the thing you like to do and what makes you happiest?” asks Elisabetta Canalis in the post. And her boyfriend, kickboxing champion, Georgian Cimpeanu, replies jokingly: “Sparring with you”

But entertainment isn't just about training. Even the onesie that Eli wears is unforgettable: very sensual and heart-stopping on her.

Eli's onesie and more… Look at the photos in the gallery.





