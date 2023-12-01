Elisabetta Canalis, very tight catsuit (dangerous curves) or sexy bodysuit in the gym? The photos

Elisabetta Canalis with a tight onesie causes a semi-earthquake on social media.

“Illegal”fans write to her commenting on her photos. “Game, Set, Match”, underlines another follower of the showgirl.

Eli beautiful and sensual as always when she puts on clothes that become fabulous on her.

Elisabetta Canalis, kickboxing in Rome

A warrior every time she shows off her workouts in the gym. Among other things, Canalis has been in recent days guest of Gloria Peritore (ISKA World Flyweight Kickboxing and Oriental Rules champion) and her team in Rome.

An excellent opportunity to throw some kickboxing shots, but not only that. Elisabetta also attended a free event that took place last Saturday in the capital where Gloria held a free, contactless lesson to introduce both men and women to this sport on the occasion of the world day for the elimination of violence against women.







The final gloss in Eli’s social message on this topic is beautiful: “Rome wasn’t built in a day and changing the reality around us is a slow but possible process. We start by knowing how to defend ourselves and gaining self-confidence.” Applause.

