Elisabetta Canalis don’t give up on kickboxing on vacation: workouts with Georgian Cimpeanu. Meanwhile, the showgirl saves one turtle in Gallura. And photos of him in bikini make the fans dream…

Elisabetta Canalis and Georgian Cimpeanu: kickboxing workouts

Elisabetta Canalis does not know the word ‘boredom’. Even during her holidays (she landed in her beloved Sardinia) the showgirl does not give up on workouts with the kickboxing star Georgian “Iceman” Cimpeanu. Canalis recently entered the ring for the second consecutive year at the “Night of Kick and Punch 14 – Black Tie Edition” winning his match again.

Elisabetta Canalis bikini in the pool and breathtaking selfie

Not just sports. The former tissue in her days between games with daughter Skyler, beauty treatments And dinners by the seaalso gave a few photos in the bikini to his fans: lying on a mat in the pool or while doing a mirror selfies…. the result is super. “The great beauty is you”, they write. Photos in the gallery above.

Elisabetta Canalis saves a turtle in Sardinia

Elisabetta Canalis was also featured in a save. He and his daughter Skyler were driving on a Gallura road when they saw a turtle that was in danger of being run over in the middle of the road. The show girl has promptly stopped the car to pick up the turtle and set it free. “We stopped traffic and helped her because otherwise she would have become a… pancake,” he wrote on Instagram. “Turtles are a protected species and must be protected,” recalls Canalis. And closes the story with a “Good luck”.

Elisabetta Canalis saves a turtle in Gallura (Instagram littlecrumb_)



Ely loves animals is testimonial of Petahis commitment has been known for some time and he is also at the forefront ofadoption of the abandoned dogs.

