Elisabetta Canalis, deep neckline

The little black dress complete with a provocative cleavage sends fans into ecstasy Elisabetta Canalis.

And also the photo of the showgirl with a light dress while climbing a staircase is no less suggestive …

The former tissue of Striscia la Notizia left California a few days ago and returned to Italy: for her holidays in her beloved Sardinia (where he saved a turtle that was in danger of being run over by cars). But even in these relaxing days he never gives up on his workouts.

Elisabetta Canalis (Instagram littlecrumb_)



Elisabetta Canalis, kickboxing with Georgian Cimpeanu and… a dip in the pool

There passion for kickboxing is strong and so here is the Canalis post a video while he trains by the pool with the champion Georgian Cimpeanu between kicks, punches, saves and… a dip in the pool.

Who ends up in the water? Iceman, pushed by Eli. An unexpected and funny ending.

Elisabetta Canalis and Georgian Cimpeanu: workouts with… dip in the pool (Instagram littlecrumb_)



There Canalis in recent days, always from the pool, he had left the followers breathless lying on a mat on his stomach while sunbathing (see gallery above). Spectacular.

