Elisabetta Canalis (Instagram littlecrumb_)
Elisabetta Canalis, deep neckline
The little black dress complete with a provocative cleavage sends fans into ecstasy Elisabetta Canalis.
And also the photo of the showgirl with a light dress while climbing a staircase is no less suggestive …
The former tissue of Striscia la Notizia left California a few days ago and returned to Italy: for her holidays in her beloved Sardinia (where he saved a turtle that was in danger of being run over by cars). But even in these relaxing days he never gives up on his workouts.
Elisabetta Canalis, kickboxing with Georgian Cimpeanu and… a dip in the pool
There passion for kickboxing is strong and so here is the Canalis post a video while he trains by the pool with the champion Georgian Cimpeanu between kicks, punches, saves and… a dip in the pool.
Who ends up in the water? Iceman, pushed by Eli. An unexpected and funny ending.
There Canalis in recent days, always from the pool, he had left the followers breathless lying on a mat on his stomach while sunbathing (see gallery above). Spectacular.
