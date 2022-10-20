According to the weekly ‘Nuovo’, the former tissue and her husband would be experiencing a profound crisis

Over the last few hours the name of Elisabetta Canalis has returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. According to what the weekly ‘Nuovo’ reports, Elisabetta Canalis and her husband Brian Perri are going through a period of profound crisis. Here are all the details of the story.

Elisabetta Canalis and her husband Brian Perri am I in crisis? According to what the weekly ‘Nuovo’ reports, the love between the former tissue and her husband would have come to terminus. Recall that the two got married in 2014 and their great love was crowned by the birth of a girl, Skyler Eva.

This is what is reported by the weekly ‘Nuovo’ about the much talked about topic in recent days:

Rumors say that marriage is at an end. For some time now there have been rumors about the crisis of the relationship.

At the moment, those directly involved have remained in silence deciding not to Commare the gossip in circulation.

Elisabetta Canalis and Brian Perri, love story at the end of the line?

Elisabetta Canalis and her husband met in 2012 during a party in Hollywood. As already mentioned, in 2014 the former tissue of Strip the News and the well-known surgeon are convoluted to wedding in Alghero, the birthplace of the beautiful Elisabetta.

The love between Elisabetta Canalis and her husband was crowned by the birth of a beautiful baby girl. In fact, in 2015 the former tissue she became the mother of Skyler Eva. Following the gossip in circulation, those directly involved have neither confirmed nor denied the news, thus preferring to remain silent.

The argument of the alleged separation between Elisabetta Canalis and her husband Brian Perri is making the main gossip newspapers talk a lot. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out how the details of this curious story will evolve. It will really be over the love between the former tissue and her husband? We will find out soon.