“Do I have to go around all day like this…?”: Elisabetta Canalis shows her shapes in several shots published on Instagram from Mexico, where she went on vacation with her friend Massimo Cossu for a carefree weekend between Los Cabos and Cabo San Luca .

In one photo she is wearing a mini dress with an abysmal neckline on the décolleté, with a straw hat covering her breasts. The farewell with Brian Perri has now completely passed, the ex tissue girl enjoys relaxing days away from home, between the sea and training at dawn. It’s raining likes for her minidress with ruffles at breast height, all shaded in shades of red, with a short skirt, wide sleeves and knotted laces.

Behind the breakup with the 55-year-old orthopedic surgeon met in 2013 during an American Halloween party: he did not ask for alimony, and they reached an agreement for joint custody of their daughter.

Canalis remains to live in Los Angeles, where in recent days she has also been joined by her mother, Bruna. She was recently paparazzi in Milan with the kickboxing champion Georgian Cimpeanu: she did not choose him to fly to Mexico, but a friend she has known for some time. No space for gossip, only friendly holidays.