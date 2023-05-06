Elisabetta Canalis in lingerie on social media, the photos inflame the followers

Elisabetta Canalis continues to ignite social networks: the former Velina, in fact, has published a photo that portrays her in lingerie, literally sending her followers into raptures.

In fact, the showgirl posted on hers profile Instagram a shot, which portrays her in underwear and bra, to sponsor a well-known underwear brand.

Needless to say, the image sparked a series of comments from followers enraptured by the beauty of the former tissue of Strip the News.

“Tell me what you like, for me she is the most beautiful woman at least in Italy” wrote a user. And again: “I would do crazy things for you”.

“Yes, but you can’t be so beautiful, that’s too much come on” is the thought of another follower.