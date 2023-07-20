Elisabetta Canalis, very hard workouts. Cimpeanu: “Load those weights”

Elisabetta Canalis does not give up on sport not even on vacation. The showgirl posts a video of her workouts (Glutes + chest + stretching) and she definitely doesn’t spare herself despite the torrid climate of this summer 2023. Her physique at her top testifies to the excellent work she does every day. “Load up with those weightyyyyys,” Georgian Cimpeanu writes to her. Iceman accompanies her invitation with a couple of amused emoticons.



Certainly the results are seen both when Eli puts on his boxing gloves and kickboxes (certain attacks and parries are not improvised) than in moments of relaxation in a bathing suit or bikini.

Another mandatory must in these days of vacation: Elisabetta Canalis occasionally posts some shots that warm up the social atmosphere, for the happiness of her fans.

And then…

