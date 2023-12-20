Elisabetta Canalis, heart-stopping transparencies: super selfies and photos

Selfies with sexy transparencies that once again highlight Elisabetta Canalis's stunning body. More beautiful than ever and in great shape, on the other hand the showgirl is a great athlete: gym and kickboxing in her weekly training menu. The results are there for all to see. “Ely how can you always be so perfect???”the fans ask her with many little hearts attached to the question.

Diletta Leotta, super cleavage: Dream Amateur Mom

And speaking of a thousand sensualities, here is Diletta Leotta. The photo of the Dazn sports presenter in the dressing room of Che tempo che fa (last Sunday the last episode of 2023 for Fazio Fazio's program which closed a sensational autumn in the TV ratings of Nove) makes her audience gasp.

“Last special night”, writes the showgirl and partner of Loris Karius. The neckline that stands out in the very elegant and refined clothing does not escape the followers.

In recent days, Diletta Leotta has scored with the second season of Mamma Dilettante. The first episode was explosive with Federica Pellegrini who found herself faced with a very uncomfortable question. “You were a bit of an asshole”, commented Divina who then did not shy away from replying.

Diletta Leotta and Federica Pellegrini: Mamma Dilettante show

