Elisabetta Canalis, selfie in lingerie: yellow bra and panties. What a show

Yellow underwear, bra and panties: i selfie by Elisabetta Canalis they are successful on social media.

A couple of shots that enchant the fans of the Sardinian showgirl: breathtaking physique for her, always at the top for beauty and class.

On the other hand the former showgirl – these days protagonist of Milan Fashion Week 2023 – she is a great athlete and knows how to always keep fit.

Elisabetta Canalis at Milan Fashion Week 2023 (photo Lapresse)



Elisabetta Canalis, kickboxing and fitness

His passion for kickboxing is known to everyone and also led her to enter the ring where she had a couple of fights – in June 2022 and then in 2023 – at the Reggia di Venaria in Turin in the spectacular ‘Night of Kick and Punch – Black Tie Edition’ event ‘.

And when he doesn’t put on his beloved gloves (who also appear alongside her in the post which sees her as the protagonist of two selfies in lingerie, see the gallery), Elisabetta Canalis dedicates herself to fitness and training.

In recent days she published a nice video that sees her engaged in a session that caught the attention of fans. “On your second move they should have already wiped my forehead and helped me. But how come everything seems easy when you look at you and then if someone tries they end up like me???”, one of her followers wrote under the post. “Twenty/thirty year olds, get out of the way right in front of the queen”, we read in another comment. It’s still: “My goodness, what determination!! Eli is great!!”

