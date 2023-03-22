Elisabetta Canalis is one of the most talked about characters in recent weeks. The news of the end of the love story with Brian Perri caused a stir and put the former tissue of Strip the News at the center of gossip for many days. After the various rumors circulating, Elisabetta broke the silence and exposed herself to this much-talked-about gossip.

Elisabetta Canalis has decided to break the silence and express herself on the news that sees her as the protagonist in recent weeks: the end of the marriage with Brian Perri. According to rumors, it seems that the two were no longer compatible and for this reason they decided, in a completely consensual way, to separate.

After a few days of silence on both sides, the former tissue of Strip the News has decided to comment on this much-talked-about gossip. In detail, Elisabetta Canalis turned to her fans asking them to be understanding due to the times he is going through. These were his words about it:

I trust people’s sensitivity, I don’t feel like releasing anything.

Elisabetta Canalis, after Brian Perri, does the former tissue have a new love? The indiscretion

Elisabetta Canalis has a new one Love? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the former historical tissue of Strip the News has found serenity after the end of the marriage with Brian Perri. In fact, the weekly ‘Chi’ paparazzi Elisabetta in the company of a man.

According to what has been revealed, it seems that the man pinched in the company of Elisabetta Canalis is Georgian Cimpeanu. For those who don’t know him, George is also known as ‘Iceman’ and was a three-time world champion in kickboxing. At the moment, the person concerned has not denied or confirmed the gossip that sees her as the protagonist. We just have to wait for the next few days to find out if there will be any updates on this much-talked about affair.