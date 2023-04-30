In the course of the last few hours, new backgrounds have emerged regarding the quarrel between the two former showgirls

Over the past few hours the names of Elisabetta Canalis and Maddalena Corvaglia have returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Some background stories have emerged that would have brought the two former historical showgirls of Strip the News not to talk anymore. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

It has been years now that Elisabetta Canalis and Maddalena Corvaglia have put an end to theirs friendship. The two have never explained the reasons that led to the separation, even if in these hours some rumors are circulating regarding the quarrel in which the two former showgirls of Strip the News.

The scoop was launched by the newspaper ‘Mowmag’. The page reported that years ago Elisabetta and Maddalena made the decision to move in together with Los Angeles, where they opened a gym. According to some, the dispute between the two ex-showgirls would have economic affairs linked to the gym. But not only.

‘Mowmag’ stated that behind the altercation between the two former showgirls there would be other reasons as well. This is what the newspaper reported:

Apparently, behind the quarrel there are no economic reasons, but bed deals! The sensational indiscretion, in fact, brings up Stef Burns (ex-husband of Corvaglia) with whom Elisabetta would have had a long liason (lasting months).

And, continuing, the well-known newspaper then continued with these words:

A flirtation always denied and then came to the surface by his confession (and of which friends and family are aware) that would have irreversibly undermined the relationship of the former friends. Other than forgiveness.

It is important to underline that at the moment these are rumors that have not yet been confirmed.